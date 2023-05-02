UrduPoint.com

Australia Targets Big Tobacco In Crackdown On Vaping

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Australia targets Big Tobacco in crackdown on vaping

Sydney, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Australia announced a sweeping crackdown on vaping Tuesday, accusing tobacco companies of hooking the next "generation of nicotine addicts" by deliberately targeting teenagers.

Billed as the country's largest anti-smoking reforms in a decade, Australia will ban single-use disposable vapes, halt imports of non-prescription versions, and restrict how much nicotine e-cigarettes may contain.

Australia has long been at the vanguard of attempts to stamp out smoking, and in 2012 became the first country to introduce "plain packaging" laws for cigarettes -- a policy since copied by France, Britain and others.

But in recent years, Australia has struggled to contain the explosion in recreational vaping, particularly among teenagers.

"Vaping has become the number one behavioural issue in high schools. And it's becoming widespread in Primary schools," Health Minister Mark Butler said in a speech excerpt.

"Just like they did with smoking, Big Tobacco has taken another addictive product, wrapped it in shiny packaging and added flavours to create a new generation of nicotine addicts." People will still be allowed to use vapes, with a prescription, as a tool to help them quit cigarettes.

"Vaping was sold to governments and communities around the world as a therapeutic product to help long-term smokers quit," Butler said.

"It was not sold as a recreational product -- especially not one for our kids." In theory, it is already illegal to buy nicotine e-cigarettes in Australia without a prescription.

But in practice, they are widely available in small convenience stores across the country -- a flourishing black market the government has struggled to contain.

E-cigarettes were introduced in the early 2000s and initially billed as a less-harmful replacement for traditional cigarettes packed with cancer-causing chemicals.

But an emerging body of research has shown vapes can also be highly addictive, and often result in young users eventually turning to cigarettes as a way to get their nicotine fix.

A 2022 study by the Australian National University found adolescents who vaped were three times more likely to start smoking.

"Nicotine use in children and adolescents can lead to lifelong addiction issues as well as difficulties in concentration and learning," the researchers said at the time.

"Vapes deliver hundreds of chemicals -- some of them known to be toxic and many others with unknown effects." Cancer Council chief executive Tanya Buchanan said Australia was fighting a "vaping epidemic" and had a shrinking window of opportunity to take control.

She said e-cigarettes were not safe and threatened "Australia's hard-fought successes in driving down smoking rates".

Heavy taxes on tobacco sales mean Australia has some of the most expensive cigarettes in the world -- with a pack of 25 selling for around Aus$50 (US$33).

Australia has one of the lowest daily smoking rates in the world, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, but has seen an increase in the number of under-25s taking up cigarettes.

Related Topics

World Australia Threatened France Young Buchanan Buy Lead May Market Cancer National University Government Vaping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2023

57 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd May 2023

1 hour ago
 US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

10 hours ago
 Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International ..

Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed la ..

10 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

10 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.