(@FahadShabbir)

Auckland, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Australia team named to play New Zealand in the first Bledisloe Cup Test in Auckland on Saturday.

Australia (15-1): Tom Banks, Jordan Petaia, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Andrew Kellaway; Noah Lolesio, Tate McDermott; Harry Wilson, Michael Hooper (capt), Rob Valetini; Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Darcy Swain; Allan Alaalatoa, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James SlipperReplacements: Jordan Uelese, Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou, Matt Philip, Fraser McReight, Jake Gordon, Matt To'omua, Reece Hodge