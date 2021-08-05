UrduPoint.com

Australia Team Named To Play New Zealand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 10:10 AM

Australia team named to play New Zealand

Auckland, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Australia team named to play New Zealand in the first Bledisloe Cup Test in Auckland on Saturday.

Australia (15-1): Tom Banks, Jordan Petaia, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Andrew Kellaway; Noah Lolesio, Tate McDermott; Harry Wilson, Michael Hooper (capt), Rob Valetini; Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Darcy Swain; Allan Alaalatoa, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, James SlipperReplacements: Jordan Uelese, Angus Bell, Taniela Tupou, Matt Philip, Fraser McReight, Jake Gordon, Matt To'omua, Reece Hodge

Related Topics

Australia Brandon Auckland New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2021

46 minutes ago
 Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadersh ..

Second session of virtual ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ shapes future of ..

10 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in ..

Hamad Al Sharqi lauds role of Mohamed bin Zayed in addressing COVID-19 pandemic

11 hours ago
 Govt decides to use technology to settle down elec ..

Govt decides to use technology to settle down electoral issues : Shibli Faraz

10 hours ago
 Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' from Thursday at PN ..

Exhibition 'Perpetual Beings' from Thursday at PNCA

10 hours ago
 People hail arrival of popularly-elected PTI - led ..

People hail arrival of popularly-elected PTI - led AJK government:

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.