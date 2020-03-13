UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Tells Citizens To Reconsider All Foreign Travel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 10:30 AM

Australia tells citizens to reconsider all foreign travel

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Australia on Friday warned citizens the coronavirus pandemic is now so widespread that they should reconsider all foreign travel, as the government stepped up measures to slow the spread of the disease.

"We now advise all Australians to reconsider your need to travel overseas at this time, regardless of your destination, age or health," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

The government had previously advised against travel to regional epicentres in China, Italy, South Korea and Iran.

After some reluctance, Morrison said a growing number of examples of community transmission within Australia also meant that the government would soon move to halt events of more than 500 people.

"By Monday," he said, "we will be advising against organised non-essential gatherings of persons of 500 people or greater.

" Just hours earlier, Morrison had urged Australians to go to sports matches, and boasted he would do the same over the weekend.

His comments came even as the Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne was cancelled and an international cricket fixture against New Zealand in Sydney was played beyond closed doors.

Morrison said the measures were precautionary and insisted he would still go to a rugby league match on Saturday as planned.

"The fact that I would still be going on Saturday speaks not just to my passion for my beloved Sharks, it might be the last game I get to go to for a long time. That's fine," he said.

Australia has 184 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a number that has been increasing daily, and has seen three deaths.

Related Topics

Cricket Prime Minister Australia Sports Iran China Fine Melbourne Sydney Same Italy South Korea All Government New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 13, 2020 in Pakistan

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus website launched in Abu Dhabi

9 hours ago

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

10 hours ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

10 hours ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.