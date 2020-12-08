UrduPoint.com
Australia Test Hopeful Pucovski Concussed By Helmet Blow

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

Australia Test hopeful Pucovski concussed by helmet blow

Sydney, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Australian batsman Will Pucovski suffered "mild concussion symptoms" after a delivery struck his helmet in a warm-up match between India A and Australia A in Sydney on Tuesday, casting doubt on his chances of Test selection.

Facing a delivery from Kartik Tyagi, Pucovski attempted to hook the short ball but it instead caught him on the helmet, dropping the 22-year-old to his hands and knees.

After visibly struggling to get up from the crease, Pucovski left the field unassisted, retiring for 23.

The head knock reduces the chances of a Test debut for the prolific Victorian against India in Adelaide on December 17, and adds to selectors' problems after opener David Warner suffered a groin strain.

Cricket Australia's chief medical officer John Orchard said Pucovski, who has already suffered several concussions in his career, experienced "mild concussion symptoms" but had communicated freely once in the dressing room.

"Will will remain with the Australia A squad but will not play in the three-day tour match against India at the SCG," Orchard told cricket.com.au.

The incident also follows a disappointing outing on Monday for the Aussie after he mishit straight to fielder Shubman Gill for one in the first innings.

Pucovski has been firing domestically, snaring back-to-back double centuries for Victoria, but is unproven at Test level.

The match between Australian A and India A ended in a draw several overs after Pucovski's exit.

