Australia Testing First Suspected Case Of Chinese Virus

Tue 21st January 2020 | 09:10 AM

Australia testing first suspected case of Chinese virus

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :A man showing symptoms of a SARS-like virus after visiting China is being held in isolation at his Australian home, in the country's first suspected case of the corona virus, public broadcaster ABC reported Tuesday.

The man had recently returned from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, believed to be the epicenter of an outbreak of corona virus, which has infected a total of 218 people and caused at least four deaths.

He was recovering from a respiratory illness at his home in the northeastern city of Brisbane, where health authorities were awaiting the results of tests to determine whether he had contracted the new virus.

The pathogen has caused alarm because it is from the same family as SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

