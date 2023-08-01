Open Menu

Australia Testing For Cattle Virus Amid Indonesian Import Suspension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 03:20 PM

CANBERRA, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) --:Australian cattle are being tested for the lumpy skin disease (LSD) after Indonesia paused imports from four facilities over outbreak fears.

Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt on Monday said Australia remains free of the infectious virus.

Indonesia has paused cattle imports from four Australian facilities after individuals tested positive for LSD, characterized by nodules on the skin and could be devastating for farmers.

Watt said that immediately after being notified of the issue on Friday afternoon, the government enacted an emergency response, which included rapid diagnostic testing of cattle across northern Australia.

"Australian officials are working with Indonesian authorities to reassure them that all animals exported from Australia comply with all Indonesian requirements, including being free of LSD," he said in a statement on Monday.

