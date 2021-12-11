Australia thump England by nine wickets to win first Ashes Test

(@FahadShabbir)

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Australia thrashed England by nine wickets to win the first Ashes Test at Brisbane's Gabba on Saturday, reinforcing their dominance at a ground where the tourists last tasted victory in 1986.

Pat Cummins' side were set a target of just 20 for victory after bowling out Joe Root's England for 297, with Nathan Lyon taking 4-91, including his 400th Test wicket.

England were skittled out for 147 in their first innings with Australia making 425 in reply.

Victory gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.