Australia To Buy US Nuclear Subs In Ambitious New Pact

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Australia to buy US nuclear subs in ambitious new pact

San Diego, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Australia has unveiled plans to buy up to five US nuclear-powered submarines, then build a new model with US and British technology under an ambitious plan to bulk up Western muscle across the Asia-Pacific.

The announcement came Monday at an event at a San Diego, California, naval base where President Joe Biden hosted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

With a US Virginia-class nuclear submarine moored behind the trio's podium, Biden said the submarine alliance would bolster "the prospect of peace for decades to come." As Biden stressed, Australia, which joined a newly formed alliance known as AUKUS with Washington and London 18 months ago, will not be getting nuclear weapons.

However, acquiring stealthy submarines powered by nuclear reactors puts Australia in an elite club.

Albanese said the deal represents the biggest single investment in Australia's defense capability "in all of our history." The submarines are expected to be equipped with cruise missiles that can strike foes from long distances, offering a potent deterrent to would-be attackers.

Albanese predicted that the wider economic impact at home would be akin to the introduction of the automobile industry in the country after World War II.

The Australian government estimates the multi-decade project will cost almost $40 billion in the first 10 years, and create an estimated 20,000 jobs.

Albanese underlined that Australia was now only the second country, after Britain, to be granted access to US naval nuclear secrets. "We are bound, above all, by a world ... where peace and stability and security ensure greater prosperity," he said.

Three conventionally armed, nuclear-powered Virginia class vessels will be sold "over the course of the 2030s," with the "possibility of going up to five if that is needed," Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said.

Britain and Australia will then embark on building a new model, also nuclear-powered and carrying conventional weapons, dubbed the SSN-AUKUS. This will be a British design, with US technology, and "significant investments in all three industrial bases," Sullivan said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

