UrduPoint.com

Australia To Ease 18-month-old Border Closure 'within Weeks'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 08:40 AM

Australia to ease 18-month-old border closure 'within weeks'

Sydney, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Australia will begin to reopen its borders next month, the country's prime minister said Friday, 18 months after citizens were banned from travelling overseas without permission.

Scott Morrison said vaccinated Australians would be able to return home and travel overseas "within weeks" as 80 percent vaccination targets are met.

On March 20 last year Australia introduced some of the world's toughest border restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the last 560 days countless international flights have been grounded, overseas travel has slowed to a trickle and Australians have been banned from returning home.

More than 100,000 requests to enter or leave the country were denied in the first five months of this year alone, according to Department of Home Affairs data.

Families have been split across continents, with nationals stranded overseas while foreign residents were stuck in the country unable to see friends or relatives.

"The time has come to give Australians their life back. We're getting ready for that, and Australia will be ready for takeoff, very soon," Morrison said.

Morrison also announced that vaccinated residents would be able to home quarantine for seven days on their return, dodging the current mandatory and costly 14-day hotel quarantine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Australia Hotel Split March Border From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st October 2021

32 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regiona ..

Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regional, international stature: Anwa ..

8 hours ago
 Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed att ..

Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend opening ceremony of Expo 2 ..

9 hours ago
 AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNO ..

AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNOC Distribution board for first ..

10 hours ago
 Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunde ..

Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm forecast for Balochista ..

8 hours ago
 Senate votes to avert US government shutdown befor ..

Senate votes to avert US government shutdown before midnight deadline

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.