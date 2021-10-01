Australia To Ease 18-month-old Border Closure 'within Weeks': PM
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 08:40 AM
Sydney, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Australia is ready to gradually reopen its borders, the country's prime minister said Friday, 18 months after citizens were banned from travelling overseas without permission.
Scott Morrison said Australians would be able to return home and travel overseas "within weeks" as 80 percent vaccination targets are met.