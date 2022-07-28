UrduPoint.com

Australia To Fast-track Visa Applications For Skilled Migrants

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Australia to fast-track visa applications for skilled migrants

CANBERRA,July 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) ::The Australian government has announced it will fast-track permanent visa applications for skilled workers.

Clare O'Neil, minister for home affairs, recently said department resources will be diverted to prioritize visa applications for highly skilled workers overseas.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut off the pipeline for skilled migrants to Australia with borders closed for almost two years, creating a significant backlog in visa applications.

More than 600,000 temporary visa holders left Australia while borders were closed, causing staffing shortfalls in the health, construction and hospitality industries.

"We've got to get the system moving again," O'Neil told the Australian Financial Review (AFR).

"There's a really important conversation to be had about the size and composition of the migration program."There are 961,016 visa applicants currently awaiting a decision from the Department of Home Affairs.

Related Topics

Australia Visa From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan condemns arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh b ..

Imran Khan condemns arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh by ACE in Jamshoro

18 minutes ago
 Marriyum urges all stakeholders to play role to ac ..

Marriyum urges all stakeholders to play role to achieve targets set under SDGs

28 minutes ago
 Sophia Mirza again in trouble as her ex-husband ap ..

Sophia Mirza again in trouble as her ex-husband approaches FIA for action agains ..

33 minutes ago
 Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love la ..

Shaniera speaks out in favor of falling in love late in life

47 minutes ago
 Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2 ..

Test series draws as Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in 2nd Test

1 hour ago
 Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.