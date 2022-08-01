UrduPoint.com

Australia To Fast-track Visa Applications For Skilled Migrants

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Australia to fast-track visa applications for skilled migrants

CANBERRA,Aug 1(Xinhua/APP:The Australian government has announced it will fast-track permanent visa applications for skilled workers.

Clare O'Neil, minister for home affairs, recently said department resources will be diverted to prioritize visa applications for highly skilled workers overseas.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut off the pipeline for skilled migrants to Australia with borders closed for almost two years, creating a significant backlog in visa applications.

More than 600,000 temporary visa holders left Australia while borders were closed, causing staffing shortfalls in the health, construction and hospitality industries.

"We've got to get the system moving again," O'Neil told the Australian Financial Review (AFR).

"There's a really important conversation to be had about the size and composition of the migration program."There are 961,016 visa applicants currently awaiting a decision from the Department of Home Affairs.

