UrduPoint.com

Australia To Focus COVID-response Resources On Most Vulnerable In 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Australia to focus COVID-response resources on most vulnerable in 2023

CANBERRA, Dec. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The Australian government has revealed its plan to continue fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in 2023, focusing support on the country's most vulnerable people.

Health Minister Mark Butler and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Paul Kelly on Monday released the national COVID-19 health management plan for 2023.

A significant change is that Australians will require a referral from their doctor to receive a free polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 from Jan. 1, 2023.

Vaccinations against coronavirus will continue to be entirely subsidized by the government and the availability of oral antiviral treatments will be scaled up for elderly Australians.

"We will continue to protect those most at risk, while ensuring we have the capacity to respond to future waves and variants," Butler said in a media release.

The end of free PCR tests for all came 12 months after testing services were overwhelmed amid a wave of Omicron variant infections.

Butler said with all isolation and testing requirements now scrapped, resources would be better spent focused on the vulnerable in 2023.

Kelly said waves are expected to continue until at least 2025, but future outbreaks were unlikely to be as deadly as those in the past.

"The severity of future waves may be milder, placing less pressure on the health system," he told the Australian Associated Press (AAP).

"This, combined with improved immunity and hybrid immunity from repeat infections and targeted vaccinations, would reduce the clinical impact and result in fewer Australians suffering severe illness and death," added Kelly.

Australia reported an average of 15,569 new COVID-19 cases every day over the latest seven-day period.

Related Topics

Immunity Doctor Oral May Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at ..

Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at Chaman

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

1 day ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

2 days ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.