UrduPoint.com

Australia To Host 2024 Global Nature Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Australia to host 2024 global nature summit

CANBERRA, Dec. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The Australian government has said the country will host a global nature summit in 2024.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek on Sunday announced at the United Nations (UN) Biodiversity Conference that Australia will host a Nature Positive Summit to help attract private investment in protecting biodiversity.

In a statement, Plibersek described the protection and repair of nature as a massive job that governments cannot undertake alone.

She estimated that Australia must spend more than 1 billion Australian Dollars (671 million U.S. dollars) every year to protect and restore biodiversity.

"That's why the Summit will focus on how to encourage private finance for on-the-ground nature repair projects, such as restoring mangroves, protecting waterways, and re-establishing habitat for threatened species," the minister said on Sunday.

"Australia has much to share, but plenty we can learn too. The Nature Positive Summit will help all nations, especially developing nations, get the knowledge, tools and technical support they need to attract private investment in nature."Most of Plibersek's global counterparts are expected to attend the summit.

Related Topics

Australia United Nations Threatened Job Sunday All Government Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

16 minutes ago
 PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual ..

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual cooperation to address politi ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.