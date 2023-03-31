UrduPoint.com

Australia To Host Round 3 Of Formula 1 World Championship This Weekend

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Australia to host Round 3 of Formula 1 World Championship this weekend

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The third round of the 2023 Formula One will be held in Australia on Sunday.

The Australian Grand Prix will be run over 58 laps of the 5.2-kilometer (3.2-mile) track at Albert Park Street Circuit in Melbourne. Sunday's race will start at 0500GMT.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Formula One season-opening Bahrain GP, while Red Bull's Sergio Perez clinched the Saudi Arabian GP, the season's second race.

Dutch driver Verstappen is leading the driver standings with 44 points, followed by Mexican driver Perez with 43 points.

- Driver standings 1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 44 points 2. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 43 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain): 30 4. Carlos Sainz (Spain): 20 5. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 20 - Constructor standings 1. Red Bull: 87 2. Aston Martin: 38 3. Mercedes: 384. Ferrari: 265. Alpine: 8

