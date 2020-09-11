UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia To Host Rugby Championship, South Africa In Doubt

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:30 AM

Australia to host Rugby Championship, South Africa in doubt

Sydney, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Australia was picked over New Zealand to host the coronavirus-affected Rugby Championship on Friday, but the pandemic may prevent world champions South Africa from even taking part.

The four-way international tournament, which also involves Argentina, was originally scheduled to begin in August.

But the COVID-19 pandemic forced a rethink and the decision to play in only one nation, given border restrictions. Twelve matches will now played between November 7 and December 12.

All rounds, bar one in Queensland, will be in the southeastern state of New South Wales, where Sydney is the capital.

But South Africa's participation is in doubt as the country continues to battle coronavirus, with all sporting competition there currently suspended.

"The Springboks' participation will be dependent on the relaxation of that suspension as well as overcoming a number of other logistical challenges including the opening of international air borders," said SANZAAR chief executive Andy Marinos.

The southern hemisphere governing body previously said New Zealand was the preferred option to host the tournament due to its success in containing the virus, but after months of negotiations Australia pipped it to the post.

Marinos said Australia ultimately got the nod "based on government-required quarantine protocols (for entry and training prior to the tournament) and commercial underwriting".

"The Rugby Australia submission was the most desirable and workable in terms of tournament logistics for the essential pre-tournament preparation period and the six-week tournament itself," he added.

Related Topics

World Australia Sydney Wales Argentina South Africa May August November December Border Post All From New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

10 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

9 hours ago

President Alvi highlights relevance of alternative ..

9 hours ago

NAB arrests former inspector E&T, recovers 330 mln ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.