Australia to host Rugby Championship, South Africa in doubt

Sydney, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Australia was picked over New Zealand to host the coronavirus-affected Rugby Championship on Friday, but the pandemic may prevent world champions South Africa from even taking part.

The four-way international tournament, which also involves Argentina, was originally scheduled to begin in August.

But the COVID-19 pandemic forced a rethink and the decision to play in only one nation, given border restrictions. Twelve matches will now played between November 7 and December 12.

All rounds, bar one in Queensland, will be in the southeastern state of New South Wales, where Sydney is the capital.

But South Africa's participation is in doubt as the country continues to battle coronavirus, with all sporting competition there currently suspended.

"The Springboks' participation will be dependent on the relaxation of that suspension as well as overcoming a number of other logistical challenges including the opening of international air borders," said SANZAAR chief executive Andy Marinos.

The southern hemisphere governing body previously said New Zealand was the preferred option to host the tournament due to its success in containing the virus, but after months of negotiations Australia pipped it to the post.

Marinos said Australia ultimately got the nod "based on government-required quarantine protocols (for entry and training prior to the tournament) and commercial underwriting".

"The Rugby Australia submission was the most desirable and workable in terms of tournament logistics for the essential pre-tournament preparation period and the six-week tournament itself," he added.