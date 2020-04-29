Australia to import 10 million Chinese virus tests

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :An Australian mining magnate on Wednesday unveiled a deal to import 10 million coronavirus tests from China to Australia.

Andrew Forrest, head of mining giant Fortescue, said he had used contacts to secure an order for the tests with Chinese genomics firm BGI Group at a significantly lower cost than from rival providers, amid fierce competition.

Australia, which has been one of the most successful countries in containing COVID-19, has so far carried out around 500,000 tests in a population of 25 million people.

Delivery of the new tests would dramatically improve the country's track-and-trace programme and help build the kind of monitoring needed to reopen the country's economy, said Health Minister Greg Hunt.

"What that says to Australians is we have the supply lines, we have the health capacity and we have the pathway back (to normality)," he said.

Australia has confirmed just over 6,700 COVID-19 infections and 84 deaths, with the number of new cases falling below 20 per day for the past week.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday said the country was "not too far away" from easing social-distancing measures in place for more than a month.