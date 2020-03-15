Australia To Isolate All International Arrivals To Tackle Virus
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 12:20 PM
Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Australia on Sunday announced anyone arriving into the country will face mandatory 14-day self-isolation, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"We are going to have to get used to some changes in the way we live our lives," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, adding the measure will come into effect from midnight (1300 GMT Sunday).