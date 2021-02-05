UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia To Keep Quarantine Beyond Vaccine Rollout

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 10:50 AM

Australia to keep quarantine beyond vaccine rollout

Sydney, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Australia on Friday said it would keep a mandatory two-week quarantine for all overseas visitors, even as vaccinations are rolled out across the country and the world.

Chief medical officer Paul Kelly said there is still not enough evidence about vaccines' ability to limit transmission to allow the dismantling of border controls that have virtually closed the country off from the world for almost a year.

Most non-citizens are barred from entering Australia; there are strict caps on how many residents can return each day and anyone who does so must undergo two weeks of self-paid hotel quarantine.

A few thousand short-term visitors now enter the country every month, down from more than one million before the pandemic began.

Kelly said that although preliminary data shows the AstraZeneca vaccine does reduce transmission of the virus, the evidence was not yet conclusive enough for Australia to let its guard down.

Asked if quarantine would remain until further notice, Kelly said "yes". "At the moment, that two-week quarantine in hotels -- as has been so successful up till now -- remains regardless of vaccination." Prime Minister Scott Morrison meanwhile announced that the government would very slightly ease the caps on overseas arrivals and look into expanding capacity at an existing government-run Outback quarantine camp and developing more facilities.

The news will come as a blow to Australia's tourism industry, worth roughly US$50 billion a year.

Hopes of reopening Australia's borders have been severely dented by the emergence of new strains of the virus, which have prompted many countries to introduce or strengthen their own quarantine systems.

Australia has almost no current cases of community transmission and expects to begin vaccinations this month.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Australia Hotel Border All From Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 5, 2021 in Pakistan

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

International Day for Human Fraternity revives hop ..

9 hours ago

International Court of Justice dismisses Qatar&#03 ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM review latest reg ..

10 hours ago

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.