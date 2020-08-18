UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia To Manufacture 'promising' Virus Vaccine And Give Free To Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Australia to manufacture 'promising' virus vaccine and give free to citizens

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Australia has secured access to a "promising" potential coronavirus vaccine, the prime minister announced Tuesday, saying the country would manufacture it and offer free doses to the entire population.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia had reached a deal with Swedish-British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to receive the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Oxford University.

"The Oxford vaccine is one of the most advanced and promising in the world, and under this deal we have secured early access for every Australian," he said.

"If this vaccine proves successful we will manufacture and supply vaccines straight away under our own steam and make it free for 25 million Australians." The Oxford vaccine is one of five globally in Phase 3 efficacy trials, and researchers hope to have results by the end of the year.

It is the first such deal for Australia, and Morrison said his government was also in talks with "many parties around the world" over other potential vaccines as well as supporting local scientists in their efforts.

The country is yet to reach a final agreement with Astra Zeneca on the cost, and a local manufacturer has not been locked in.

However, Australia has signed an Aus$25 million ($18 million) agreement with American medical technology company Becton Dickinson to buy 100 million needles and syringes to administer the doses.

Although none of the coronavirus vaccines under development has proved its efficacy yet in clinical trials, at least 5.7 billion doses have been pre-ordered around the world.

Five vaccines -- three Western and two Chinese -- are in Phase 3 efficacy trials involving thousands of people, including the Oxford vaccine.

AstraZeneca has also signed agreements to provide doses to the US, Europe and Brazil.

Another deal struck by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, would see India manufacture the Oxford vaccine for distribution in 57 low- and middle-income countries.

First shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine created by Western laboratories have often been snapped up by the United States.

Morrison said Australia remained "committed" to ensuring early access to the potential vaccine for Pacific countries and regional partners in Southeast Asia.

Earlier this month he called on nations to share potential vaccines, saying any country that discovered one and did not make it available globally "would be judged terribly by history".

Australia has recorded almost 24,000 cases of COVID-19 and 438 fatalities to date.

Early in the pandemic it was considered among the most successful at curbing the virus's spread until an outbreak in Melbourne, the country's second-biggest city, that authorities struggled to contain.

The outbreak -- which was traced back to two hotels being used to quarantine travellers returning from overseas -- has ravaged aged-care homes in the city, causing dozens of deaths.

An overnight curfew, mandatory mask-wearing and the shutdown of non-essential businesses now appear to be bringing the virus under control, with the number of new daily cases falling below 300 in recent days.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Technology Australia Europe China Company Melbourne Buy Oxford Alliance Dickinson Needles Brazil United States From Government Agreement Share Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global FDI in developing countries set to plunge b ..

16 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change reinforces importance o ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Al Jalila Cultur ..

1 hour ago

Board Summit to discuss pathways to gender-balance ..

2 hours ago

Headline 01: HUAWEI AppGallery Bolsters Itself wit ..

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,418

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.