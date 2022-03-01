UrduPoint.com

Australia To Start Women's World Cup Preparation With New Zealand Friendlies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Australia to start Women's World Cup preparation with New Zealand friendlies

CANBERRA, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Australia will host New Zealand for two international women's football friendlies in April as preparation for the 2023 World Cup.

Football Australia (FA) on Tuesday announced that the Matildas will play New Zealand on April 8 and 12, which will be the team's first games on home soil in five months.

The two nations will co-host the 2023 Women's World Cup from July 20 to August 20.

The venue of the first friendly has not been confirmed but the second will be played in Canberra, marking the Matildas' first match in the Australian capital since beating New Zealand in the final of the 2013 Centenary Cup.

"It's exciting to return to the capital for an international fixture," James Johnson, chief executive of the FA, said in a media release.

"We want to provide the football community and as many Australians as possible the opportunity to watch the Matildas on home soil while we continue our preparations for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.

" Star striker Sam Kerr scored as the Matildas beat New Zealand 2-1 in their last matchup in the opening group game at the Tokyo Olympics.

Led by Kerr, the Matildas went on to finish fourth in the tournament, losing the bronze medal match to the United States.

The friendlies will also mark the Matildas' first game since being knocked out of the Asian Cup by South Korea in January after entering the tournament as a top contender.

China, having secured a berth in the 2023 World Cup, rallied back from 0-2 down to beat South Korea 3-2 in the Asian Cup final on February 6.

Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson said on Tuesday that the games would mark the start of his side's preparation for the World Cup.

"The complete focus for the next 12 months will be building a squad to compete on home soil," he said.

"That preparation starts with these matches against our fellow co-hosts New Zealand, and we know they will provide a challenge that will help us learn more about the playing group."

Related Topics

Football World Australia FIFA Canberra Tokyo South Korea United States January February April July August Women Olympics Bronze Media From Top Asia Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her ..

Erin Holland who is flying to Australia leaves her heart behind

33 minutes ago
 PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official visit

2 hours ago
 Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned ab ..

Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned about his health

2 hours ago
 Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

3 hours ago
 PM unveils major relief package for masses

PM unveils major relief package for masses

3 hours ago
 U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partners ..

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with MCB Bank

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>