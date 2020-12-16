Australia to take China to WTO over barley tariff: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Australia on Wednesday announced it would ask the World Trade Organization to investigate punitive Chinese tariffs on barley imports, a significant escalation in tensions between the two nations.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham unveiled the action, saying Beijing's 80-percent surcharge on barley imports from Australia "lack basis" and "are not underpinned by facts and evidence", adding that further action could be taken in other sectors.