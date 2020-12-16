UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia To Take China To WTO Over Barley Tariffs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:50 AM

Australia to take China to WTO over barley tariffs

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Australia will ask the World Trade Organization to investigate punitive Chinese tariffs on barley imports, it said Wednesday, in a significant escalation of tensions between the two nations.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham announced the decision, saying Beijing's 80-percent surcharge on barley imports from Australia "lack basis" and "are not underpinned by facts and evidence", adding that similar action could be taken in other sectors.

Australia-China relations are at the lowest ebb since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, with Beijing rolling out a string of economic sanctions against Australian products.

"We are highly confident that based on the evidence, data and analysis that we have put together already, Australia has an incredibly strong case," Birmingham said.

Australia's barley exports to China had been worth around US$1 billion a year before a recent drought, and are used most notably in beer-making.

Experts say Beijing has mulled restricting Australian barley imports since 2018 amid worries that China -- which produces only around 20 percent of the barley it needs -- is overly dependent on imports.

But the tariffs came against the backdrop of fierce disputes between Canberra and Beijing that have prompted fears the measures were also politically motivated.

Each dispute has been billed as a technical issue, but many in Canberra believe the sanctions are retribution for Australia pushing back against Chinese influence at home and in the Asia-Pacific.

At least 13 Australian sectors have been subjected to tariffs or some form of disruption, including barley, beef, coal, copper, cotton, lobsters, sugar, timber, tourism, universities, wine, wheat and wool.

Australia had until now shied away from taking the disputes to the Geneva-based organisation, fearing resolution could take years, open Australia up to retaliatory claims and worsen relations further.

The tensions with China have called into question Australia's decades-old economic model -- based on supplying the raw materials for China's breakneck emergence as a modern economy.

Related Topics

Resolution World Australia Exports China Drought Canberra Beijing Birmingham 2018 Cotton From Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai activates Jumeira’s brand identity c ..

7 hours ago

Manarat Al Saadiyat hosts CONTACT HIGH: A visual h ..

7 hours ago

30 startup social ventures launched through Ma’a ..

9 hours ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

9 hours ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

9 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.