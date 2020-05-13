Australia treasurer tests negative after public coughing fit

(@FahadShabbir)

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Australia's treasurer Josh Frydenberg tested negative for coronavirus, after suffering a coughing fit during a speech in parliament that left him breathless and straining for water.

"Yesterday I was tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution," he tweeted on Wednesday.

"This morning I received the result of the test which was negative."Frydenberg's voice croaked as he hacked and sniffed for a few awkward moments on Tuesday while trying to inform parliament in Canberra about the economic impact the virus was having on the nation.

The episode -- as Frydenberg stood next to Prime Minister Scott Morrison -- raised fears that coronavirus may have touched the highest levels of the Australian government.