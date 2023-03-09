UrduPoint.com

Australia, US, Britain Leaders To Meet, Submarine Deal Expected

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Australia, US, Britain leaders to meet, submarine deal expected

Sydney, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2023 ) :The leaders of the United States, Britain and Australia will meet in the United States next week to discuss security and foreign policy, the British Prime Minister's office announced on Wednesday, ahead of an expected nuclear submarine deal aimed at countering China's growing influence in the Pacific.

After 18 months of negotiations, it is anticipated that Australia will reveal plans to obtain eight nuclear-powered submarines, in what Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called "the single biggest leap" in defence capability in his country's history.

The deal is part of the fledgling regional security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States known as AUKUS.

"The prime minister will be in the US on Monday for discussions on AUKUS with President Biden and the Australian Prime Minister," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman told reporters.

The UK government will also that day publish an update to its so-called "Integrated Review" of security, defence and foreign policy, he added.

The last update two years ago was billed as the most comprehensive since the Cold War era and crafted as London recalibrated its post-Brexit foreign policy.

London has insisted the new defence alliance is not intended to be adversarial towards any other nation.

But it has been widely seen as a Western response to concern about China's increasing influence in the region, and the pace and size of Beijing's military expansion.

Since September 2021, behind-the-scenes talks have been taking place between the AUKUS partners about how to equip Australia's military with sensitive nuclear-propulsion technology.

Australia does not have the expertise to build its own nuclear subs -- which have an extended range and powerful strike capabilities -- and must buy them from either the United States or Britain.

Earlier on Wednesday, Albanese announced he would be meeting President Joe Biden in the United States, without specifying an exact date.

"We'll have further announcements about details soon about the arrangements that will be taking place," he told reporters in Perth.

The emerging deal has worried some of Australia's largest regional allies, with both Indonesia and Malaysia questioning whether it could spark a nuclear arms race in the Indo-Pacific.

While the subs will be powered by a nuclear reactor, Australia has ruled out equipping them with nuclear weapons.

The submarine contract is expected to be worth tens of billions of US Dollars, but experts say its significance goes beyond jobs created and investments pledged.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Australia China Nuclear Perth London Beijing Buy Alliance Indonesia United Kingdom United States Malaysia September From Government Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

First Global Health Cyber Security Summit takes pl ..

First Global Health Cyber Security Summit takes place in New York

20 minutes ago
 Provision of pillars for sustainable life for popu ..

Provision of pillars for sustainable life for population of Ras Al Khaimah is at ..

50 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi receives Ukrainian economic deleg ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi receives Ukrainian economic delegation

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 to begin March 22

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 to begin March 22

50 minutes ago
 Turkey's Ruling, Opposition Parties Supported by A ..

Turkey's Ruling, Opposition Parties Supported by Almost 31% of Voters Each - Pol ..

55 minutes ago
 11-member foreign service academy delegation calls ..

11-member foreign service academy delegation calls on governor Punjab

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.