Australia v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

Nottingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Completed scoreboard in the World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh at Trent Bridge on Thursday: Australia D.

Warner c Rubel Hossain b Soumya Sarkar 166 A. Finch c Rubel Hossain b Soumya Sarkar 53 U. Khawaja c Mushfiqur Rahim b Soumya Sarkar 89 G. Maxwell run out (Rubel Hossain) 32 M. Stoinis not out 17 S.

Smith lbw b Mustafizur Rahman 1 A. Carey not out 11 Extras (b1, lb5, nb1, w5) 12 Total (five wkts, 50 overs) 381 Did not bat: N. Coulter-Nile, P. Cummins, M. Starc, A.

Zampa Fall of wickets: 1-121 (Finch); 2-313 (Warner), 3-352 (Maxwell), 4-353 (Khawaja), 5-354 (Smith) Bowling: Mashrafe 8-0-56-0; Mustafizur 9-0-69-1 (1w); Shakib 6-0-50-0; Rubel 9-0-83-0 (1nb, 3w); Mehidy 10-0-59-0 (1w); Soumya 8-0-58-3 Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal b Starc 62 Soumya Sarkar run out (Finch) 10 Shakib Al Hasan c Warner b Stoinis 41 Mushfiqur Rahim not out 102 Liton Das lbw b Zampa 20 Mahmudullah c Cummins b Coulter-Nile 69 Sabbir Rahman b Coulter-Nile 0 Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Warner b Starc 6 Mashrafe Mortaza c Maxwell b Stoinis 6 Extras (b4, lb4, w9) 17 Total (eight wkts, 50 overs) 333 Did not bat: Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Soumya), 2-102 (Shakib), 3-144 (Tamim), 4-175 (Liton), 5-302 (Mahmudullah), 6-302 (Sabbir), 7-323 (Mehidy), 8-333 (Mashrafe) Bowling: Starc 10-0-55-2; Cummins 10-1-65-0 (3w); Maxwell 3-0-25-0; Coulter-Nile 10-0-58-2 (1w); Stoinis 8-0-54-2; Zampa 9-0-68-1 (1w) result: Australia won by 48 runs Man-of-the-match: David Warner Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)