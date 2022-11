(@FahadShabbir)

Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Brief scores after England's innings in the first one-day international against Australia on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval:England 287-9 off 50 overs (Dawid Malan 134, David Willey 34 not out; Adam Zampa 3-55, Pat Cummins 3-62)Toss: Australia