Australia v England 2nd Test scoreboard

Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Scoreboard after Australia declared its first innings on the second day of the second day-night Test against England at Adelaide Oval on Friday: Australia first innings (overnight 221-1) D.

Warner c Broad b Stokes 95 M. Harris c Buttler b Broad 3 M. Labuschagne b Robinson 103 S. Smith lbw Anderson 93 T. Head b Root 18 C. Green b Stokes 2 A. Carey c Hameed b Anderson 51 M. Starc not out 39 M.

Neser c Broad b Stokes 35 J. Richardson c Buttler b Woakes 9 Extras: (lb9, nb11, w5) 25 Total (9 wickets dec; 150.

4 overs) 473 Did not bat: Nathan Lyon Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Harris), 2-176 (Warner), 3-241 (Labuschagne), 4-291 (Head), 5-294 (Green), 6-385 (Smith), 7-390 (Carey), 8-448 (Neser), 9-473 (Richardson) Bowling: Anderson 29-10-58-2, Broad 26-6-73-1, Woakes 23.4-6-103-1, Robinson 27-13-45-1, Stokes 25-2-113-3, Root 20-2-72-1 Toss: Australia Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)