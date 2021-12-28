UrduPoint.com

Australia V England 3rd Test Scoreboard

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:30 AM

Australia v England 3rd Test scoreboard

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the end of England's second innings on day three of the third Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Tuesday: England first innings 185 (J.

Root 50, J. Bairstow 35; P. Cummins 3-36, N. Lyon 3-36) Australia first innings 267 (M. Harris 76, D. Warner 38; J. Anderson 4-33) England second innings (overnight 31-4) H. Hameed c Carey b Boland 7 Z.

Crawley c Carey b Starc 5 D. Malan lbw Starc 0 J. Root c Warner b Boland 28 J. Leach b Boland 0 B. Stokes b Starc 11 J. Bairstow lbw Boland 5 J.

Buttler not out 5 M. Wood c & b Boland 0 O. Robinson c Labuschagne b Boland 0 J.

Anderson b Green 2 Extras (lb5) 5 Total (all out; 27.4 overs) 68 Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Crawley), 2-7 (Malan), 3-22 (Hameed), 4-22 (Leach), 5-46 (Stokes), 6-60 (Bairstow), 7-61 (Root), 8-65 (Wood), 9-65 (Robinson), 10-68 (Anderson) Bowling: Starc 10-3-29-3, Cummins 10-4-19-0, Boland 4-1-7-6, Green 3.4-0-8-1 Toss: Australia result: Australian won by an innings and 14 runs Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

