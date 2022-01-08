Australia v England 4th Test scoreboard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sydney, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Scoreboard on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Sydney cricket Ground on Saturday: Australia first innings 416-8 declared (U.

Khawaja 137, S. Smith 67; S. Broad 5-101) England first innings (overnight 258-7) H. Hameed b Starc 6 Z. Crawley b Boland 18 D. Malan c Khawaja b Green 3 J. Root c Smith b Boland 0 B. Stokes lbw b Lyon 66 J.

Bairstow c Carey b Boland 113 J. Buttler c Khawaja b Cummins 0 M. Wood c Lyon b Cummins 39 J. Leach c Cummins b Lyon 10 S.

Broad c Carey b Boland 15 J. Anderson not out 4 Extras (b9, lb6, nb2, w3) 20 Total (all out, 79.1 overs) 294 Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Hameed), 2-36 (Crawley), 3-36 (Root), 4-36 (Malan), 5-164 (Stokes), 6-173 (Buttler), 7-245 (Wood), 8-266 (Leach), 9-289 (Bairstow), 10-294 (Broad) Bowling: Cummins 20-6-68-2 (2w, 1nb), Starc 16-2-56-1 (1nb), Boland 14.1-6-36-4, Green 9-4-24-1 (1w), Lyon 17-0-88-2, Labuschagne 3-0-7-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match referee: Steve Bernard (AUS)