Australia v England fifth Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the end of Australia's first innings on the second day of the fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Saturday: Australia 1st innings (overnight 241-6) D.

Warner c Crawley b Robinson 0 U. Khawaja c Root b Broad 6 M. Labuschagne b Broad 44 S. Smith c Crawley b Robinson 0 T. Head c Robinson b Woakes 101 C. Green c Crawley b Wood 74 A. Carey b Woakes 24 M.

Starc c Burns b Wood 3 P. Cummins c Crawley b Wood 2 N. Lyon b Broad 31 S. Boland not out 10 Extras (b3, lb3, w2) 8 Total (75.

4 overs) 303 Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Warner), 2-7 (Khawaja), 3-12 (Smith), 4-83 (Labuschagne), 5-204 (Head), 6-236 (Green), 7-246 (Starc), 8-252 (Cummins), 9-280 (Carey), 10-303 (Lyon) Bowling: Broad 24.4-4-59-3 (1w), Robinson 8-3-24-2, Wood 18-1-115-3, Woakes 15-2-64-2 (1w), Root 10-1-35-0 Toss: England England: Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Paul Wilson (AUS)tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)