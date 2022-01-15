UrduPoint.com

Australia V England Fifth Test Scoreboard

Published January 15, 2022

Australia v England fifth Test scoreboard

Hobart, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the end of Australia's first innings on the second day of the fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Saturday: Australia 1st innings (overnight 241-6) D.

Warner c Crawley b Robinson 0 U. Khawaja c Root b Broad 6 M. Labuschagne b Broad 44 S. Smith c Crawley b Robinson 0 T. Head c Robinson b Woakes 101 C. Green c Crawley b Wood 74 A. Carey b Woakes 24 M.

Starc c Burns b Wood 3 P. Cummins c Crawley b Wood 2 N. Lyon b Broad 31 S. Boland not out 10 Extras (b3, lb3, w2) 8 Total (75.

4 overs) 303 Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Warner), 2-7 (Khawaja), 3-12 (Smith), 4-83 (Labuschagne), 5-204 (Head), 6-236 (Green), 7-246 (Starc), 8-252 (Cummins), 9-280 (Carey), 10-303 (Lyon) Bowling: Broad 24.4-4-59-3 (1w), Robinson 8-3-24-2, Wood 18-1-115-3, Woakes 15-2-64-2 (1w), Root 10-1-35-0 Toss: England England: Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Paul Wilson (AUS)tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

