Australia v England fifth Test scoreboard

Hobart, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the end of Australia's second innings on the third day of the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday: Australia 1st innings 303 (T.

Head 101, C. Green 74; S. Broad 3-59) England 1st innings 188 (C. Woakes 36; P. Cummins 4-45) Australia 2nd innings (overnight 37-3) D. Warner c Pope b Broad 0 U. Khawaja c Billings b Wood 11 M.

Labuschagne c Billings b Woakes 5 S. Smith c Malan b Wood 27 S. Boland c Billings b Wood 8 T. Head c Billings b Wood 8 C.

Green lbw Broad 23 A. Carey c Carey b Broad 49 M. Starc c Pope b Wood 1 P.

Cummins b Wood 13 N. Lyon not out 4 Extras (b1, lb3, nb1, w1) 6 Total (56.3 overs) 155 Fall of wicket: 1-0 (Warner), 2-5 (Labuschagne), 3-33 (Khawaja), 4-47 (Boland), 5-59 (Head), 6-63 (Smith), 7-112 (Green), 8-121 (Starc), 9-151 (Carey), 10-155 (Cummins) Bowling: Broad 18-2-51-3, Woakes 11-3-40-1 (1nb), Robinson 11-4-23-0, Wood 16.3-2-37-6 (1w) Toss: England Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Paul Wilson (AUS)tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)