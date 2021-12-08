UrduPoint.com

Australia V England First Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:10 AM

Australia v England first Test scoreboard

Brisbane, Australia, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Scoreboard after England's first innings on the opening day of the first Test between Australia and England at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday: England first innings R.

Burns b Starc 0 H. Hameed c Smith b Cummins 25 D. Malan c Carey b Hazlewood 6 J. Root c Warner b Hazlewood 0 B. Stokes c Labuschagne b Cummins 5 O. Pope c Hazlewood b Green 35 J. Buttler c Carey b Starc 39 C.

Woakes c Hazlewood b Cummins 21 O. Robinson c Carey b Cummins 0 M.

Wood c Harris b Cummins 8 J. Leach not out 2 Extras (lb5, w1) 6 Total (50.1 overs) 147 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Burns), 2-11 (Malan), 3-11 (Root), 4-29 (Stokes), 5-60 (Hameed), 6-112 (Buttler), 7-118 (Pope), 8-122 (Robinson), 9-144 (Wood), 10-147 (Woakes) Bowling: Starc 12-2-35-2, Hazlewood 13-4-42-2, Cummins 13.1-3-38-5 (1w), Lyon 9-2-21-0, Green 3-1-6-1 Toss: England Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

Related Topics

Australia Brisbane Lyon Paul Reiffel Rod Tucker David Boon TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2021

45 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th December 2021

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

9 hours ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

10 hours ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.