Australia v England first Test scoreboard

Brisbane, Australia, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Scoreboard after England's first innings on the opening day of the first Test between Australia and England at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday: England first innings R.

Burns b Starc 0 H. Hameed c Smith b Cummins 25 D. Malan c Carey b Hazlewood 6 J. Root c Warner b Hazlewood 0 B. Stokes c Labuschagne b Cummins 5 O. Pope c Hazlewood b Green 35 J. Buttler c Carey b Starc 39 C.

Woakes c Hazlewood b Cummins 21 O. Robinson c Carey b Cummins 0 M.

Wood c Harris b Cummins 8 J. Leach not out 2 Extras (lb5, w1) 6 Total (50.1 overs) 147 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Burns), 2-11 (Malan), 3-11 (Root), 4-29 (Stokes), 5-60 (Hameed), 6-112 (Buttler), 7-118 (Pope), 8-122 (Robinson), 9-144 (Wood), 10-147 (Woakes) Bowling: Starc 12-2-35-2, Hazlewood 13-4-42-2, Cummins 13.1-3-38-5 (1w), Lyon 9-2-21-0, Green 3-1-6-1 Toss: England Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)