Australia V England First Test Scoreboard

Australia v England first Test scoreboard

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at close of the third day of the first Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday: England first innings 147 (J.

Buttler 39; P. Cummins 5-38) Australia first innings 425 (Head 152, Warner 94, Labuschagne 74; Robinson 3-58, Wood 3-85) England second innings H. Hameed c Carey b Starc 27 R. Burns c Carey b Cummins 13 D.

Malan not out 80 J. Root not out 86 Extras (b4, lb5, w5) 14 Total (2 wickets; 70 overs) 220 To bat: B. Stokes. O. Pope, J. Buttler, C. Woakes, M. Wood, O. Robinson, J. Leach Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Burns), 2-61 (Hameed) Bowling Starc 14-2-60-1, Hazlewood 8-4-13-0, Cummins 14-4-43-1 (1w), Lyon 24-4-69-0, Green 7-2-12-0, Labuschagne 3-0-14-0 Toss: England Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

