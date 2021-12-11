UrduPoint.com

Australia V England First Test Scoreboard

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 08:40 AM

Australia v England first Test scoreboard

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the end of the first Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday: England first innings 147 (J.

Buttler 39; P. Cummins 5-38) Australia first innings 425 (Head 152, Warner 94, Labuschagne 74; Robinson 3-58, Wood 3-85) England second innings 297 (Root 89, Malan 82; Lyon 4-91) Australia second innings A.

Carey c Buttler b Robinson 9 M.

Harris not out 9 M. Labuschagne not out 0 Extras (2nb) 2 Total (1 wicket; 5.1 overs) 20 Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Carey) Did not bat: S. Smith, T. Head, D. Warner, C.

Green, P. Cummins, M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood Bowling Robinson 3-0-13-1 (2nb), Woakes 2-0-3-0, Wood 0.1-0-4-0 Toss: England result: Australia won by nine wickets Player of the match: Travis Head Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

