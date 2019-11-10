UrduPoint.com
Australia V France Fed Cup Final Results

Muhammad Irfan Sun 10th November 2019 | 11:30 AM

Australia v France Fed Cup final results

Perth, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :results from the Fed Cup final between Australia and France at Perth Arena on Sunday: Australia 1 France 2 Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) bt Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/1) Playing later: Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Caroline Garcia (FRA) Doubles Samantha Stosur/Ashleigh Barty (AUS) v Caroline Garcia/Kristina Mladenovic Played SaturdayKristina Mladenovic (FRA) bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-1, 6-1Ashleigh Barty (AUS) but Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-0, 6-0.

