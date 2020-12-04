UrduPoint.com
Australia V India 1st T20 Scoreboard

Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Australia v India 1st T20 scoreboard

Canberra, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Scoreboard after the first T20 international between Australia and India at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday: India KL Rahul c Abbott b Henriques 51 S.

Dhawan b Starc 1 V. Kohli c and b Swepson 9 S. Samson c Swepson b Henriques 23 M. Pandey c Hazlewood b Zampa 2 H. Pandya c Smith b Henriques 16 R. Jadeja not out 44 W. Sundar c Abbott b Starc 7 D.

Chahar not out 0 Extras (lb2, nb1, w5) 8 Total (for 7 wickets, 20 overs) 161 Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Dhawan), 2-48 (Kohli), 3-86 (Samson), 4-90 (Pandey), 5-92 (Rahul), 6-114 (Pandya), 7-152 (Sundar) Did not bat: M.

Shami, T. Natarajan Bowling: Starc 4-0-34-2 (2w), Hazlewood 4-0-39-0 (1nb), Zampa 4-0-20-1, Abbott 2-0-23-0 (1w), Swepson 2-0-21-1, Henriques 4-0-22-3 (1w) Australia A.

Finch c Pandya b Chahal 35 D.

Short c Pandya b Natarajan 34 S. Smith c Samson b Chahal 12 G. Maxwell lbw Natarajan 2 M. Henriques lbw Chahar 30 M. Wade c Kohli b Chahal 7 S. Abbott not out 12 M. Starc b Natarajan 1 M. Swepson not out 12 Extras (lb4, w1) 5 Total (for 7 wickets) 150 Fall of wickets: 1-56 (Finch), 2-72 (Smith), 3-75 (Maxwell), 4-113 (Short), 5-122 (Wade), 6-126 (Henriques), 7-127 (Starc) Did not bat: A.

Zampa, J. Hazlewood Bowling: Chahar 4-0-29-1, Sundar 4-0-16-0, Shami 4-0-46-0, Chahal 4-0-25-3 (1w), Natarajan 4-0-30-0 result: India win by 11 runs Toss: Australia Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS) and Shawn Craig (AUS) tv Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Referee: David Boon (AUS)afp

