Australia V India 3rd T20 Scoreboard

Tue 08th December 2020

Australia v India 3rd T20 scoreboard

Sydney, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Scoreboard in the third T20 international between Australia and India at the Sydney cricket Ground on Tuesday: Australia M. Wade lbw b Thakur 80 A.

Finch c Pandya b Sundar 0 S. Smith b Sundar 22 G. Maxwell b Natarajan 54 M. Henriques not out 5 D. Short run out (Kohli/Rahul) 6 D. Sams not out 4 Extras (lb1, nb1, w10) 12 Total (for 5 wickets; 20 overs) 186 Fall of wickets: 1-14 (Finch), 2-79 (Smith), 3-169 (Wade), 4-175 (Maxwell), 5-182 (Short) Did not bat: S.

Abbott, M. Swepson, A. Tye, A. Zampa Bowling: Chahar 4-0-34-0 (1nb), Sundar 4-0-34-2 (1nb), Natarajan 4-0-33-1 (2nb), Chahal 4-0-41-0 (2w 1nb), Thakur 4-0-43-1 India K.L. Rahul c Smith b Maxwell 0 S.

Dhawan c Sams b Swepson 28 V. Kohli c Sams b Tye 85 S. Samson c Smith b Swepson 10 S. Iyer lbw b Swepson 0 H. Pandya c Finch b Zampa 20 W. Sundar c Tye b Abbott 7 S. Thakur not out 17 D. Chahar not out 0 Extras (b1, w6) 7 Total (for 7 wickets, 20 overs) 174 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Rahul), 2-74 (Dhawan), 3-97 (Samson), 4-100 (Iyer), 5-144 (Pandya), 6-151 (Kohli), 7-164 (Sundar) Did not bat: Y.

Chahal, T. Natarajan Bowling: Maxwell 3-0-20-1 (1w), Abbott 4-0-49-1 (1w), Sams 2-0-29-0 (1w), Tye 4-0-31-1 (1w), Swepson 4-0-23-3, Zampa 3-0-21-1 result: Australia won by 12 runs Series: India 2-1 Toss: India Umpires: Gerard Abood (AUS) Rod Tucker (AUS) tv umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)afp

