Australia v India first Test scoreboard

Adelaide, Bahamas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Scorecard after India's first innings on day two of the opening day-night Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Friday: India first innings (overnight 233-6) P.

Shaw b Starc 0 M. Agarwal b Cummins 17 C. Pujara c Labuschagne b Lyon 43 V. Kohli run out 74 A. Rahane lbw Starc 42 H. Vihari lbw Hazlewood 16 W. Saha c Paine b Starc 9 R. Ashwin c Paine b Cummins 15 U.

Yadav c Wade b Starc 6 J. Bumrah not out 4 M.

Shami c Head b Cummings 0 Extras (b2, lb8, nb7, w1) 18 Total (10 2ickets, 93.1 overs) 244 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Shaw), 2-32 (Agarwal), 3-100 (Pujara), 4-188 (Kohli), 5-196 (Rahane), 6-206 (Vihari), 7-233 (Ashwin), 8-235 (Saha), 9-240 (Yadav), 10-244 (Shami) Bowling: Starc 21-5-53-4, Hazlewood 20-6-47-1, Cummins 21.1-7-48-3, Lyon 21-2-68-1, Green 9-2-15-0, Labuschagne 1-0-3-0 Toss: India Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)