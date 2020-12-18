UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia V India First Test Scoreboard

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 10:10 AM

Australia v India first Test scoreboard

Adelaide, Bahamas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Scorecard after India's first innings on day two of the opening day-night Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Friday: India first innings (overnight 233-6) P.

Shaw b Starc 0 M. Agarwal b Cummins 17 C. Pujara c Labuschagne b Lyon 43 V. Kohli run out 74 A. Rahane lbw Starc 42 H. Vihari lbw Hazlewood 16 W. Saha c Paine b Starc 9 R. Ashwin c Paine b Cummins 15 U.

Yadav c Wade b Starc 6 J. Bumrah not out 4 M.

Shami c Head b Cummings 0 Extras (b2, lb8, nb7, w1) 18 Total (10 2ickets, 93.1 overs) 244 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Shaw), 2-32 (Agarwal), 3-100 (Pujara), 4-188 (Kohli), 5-196 (Rahane), 6-206 (Vihari), 7-233 (Ashwin), 8-235 (Saha), 9-240 (Yadav), 10-244 (Shami) Bowling: Starc 21-5-53-4, Hazlewood 20-6-47-1, Cummins 21.1-7-48-3, Lyon 21-2-68-1, Green 9-2-15-0, Labuschagne 1-0-3-0 Toss: India Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

Related Topics

India Australia Adelaide Lyon Virat Kohli Paul Reiffel Rod Tucker David Boon TV P

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 18, 2020 in Pakistan

23 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s FM review regi ..

9 hours ago

&#039;Makkah Al-Mukarramah Document&#039; approved ..

10 hours ago

AED3.2 bn in week-long real estate transactions in ..

11 hours ago

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual 2020 conclud ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.