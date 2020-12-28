UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia V India Second Test Scoreboard

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 08:20 AM

Australia v India second Test scoreboard

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at the end of India's first innings on day three of the second Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Monday: Australia first innings 195 (M.

Labuschagne 48; J. Bumrah 4-56, R. Ashwin 3-35) India first innings (overnight 277 for one) M. Agarwal lbw Starc 0 S. Gill c Paine b Cummins 45 C. Pujara c Paine c Cummins 17 A. Rahane run out 112 H.

Vihari c Smith b Lyon 21 R. Pant c Paine b Starc 29 R. Jadeja c Cummins b Starc 57 R. Ashwin c Lyon b Hazlewood 14 U.

Yadav c Smith b Lyon 9 J. Bumrah c Head b Lyon 0 M. Siraj not out 0 Extras (b12, lb6, w2, nb2) 22 Total (10 wickets, 115.1 overs) 326 Fall of wickets: 0-1 (Agarwal), 2-61 (Gill), 3-64 (Pujara), 4-116 (Vihari), 5-173 (Pant), 6-294 (Rahane), 7-306 (Jadeja), 8-325 (Yadav), 9-325 (Aswin), 10-326 (Bumrah) Bowling: Starc 26-5-78-3, Cummins 27-9-80-2, Hazlewood 23-6-47-1, Lyon 27.1-4-72-3, Green 12-1-31-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUSTV umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

