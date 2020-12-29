Australia v India second Test scoreboard

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Scoreboard at the end of Australia's second innings on day four of the second Test against India at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Tuesday: Australia first innings 195 (M.

Labuschagne 48; J. Bumrah 4-56, R. Ashwin 3-35) India first innings 326 (A. Rahane 112, R. Jadeja 57, S. Gill 45; N. Lyon 3-72, M. Starc 3-78) Australia second innings (overnight 133 for six) J.

Burns c Pant b Yadav 4 M. Wade b Jadeja 40 M. Labuschagne c Rahane b Ashwin 28 S. Smith b Bumrah 8 T. Head c Agarwal b Siraj 17 C. Green c Jadeja b Siraj 45 T.

Paine c Pant b Jadeja 1 P. Cummins c Agarwal b Bumrah 22 M.

Starc not out 14 N. Lyon c Pant b Siraj 3 J. Hazlewood b Ashwin 10 Extras (lb5, nb3) 8 Total (10 wickets, 103.1 overs) 200 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Burns), 2-42 (Labuschagne), 3-71 (Smith), 4-98 (Wade), 5-98 (Head), 6-99 (Paine), 7-156 (Cummins), 8-177 (Green), 9-185 (Lyon), 10-200 (Hazlewood) Bowling: Bumrah 27-6-54-2, Yadav 3.3-0-5-1, Siraj 21.3-4-37-3, Ashwin 37.1-6-71-2, Jadeja 14-5-28-2 Toss: Australia Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUSTV umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)