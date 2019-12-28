UrduPoint.com
Australia V New Zealand 2nd Test Scoreboard

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 09:10 AM

Australia v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the end of New Zealand's first innings on day three of the second Test against Australia at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Saturday: Australia 1st innings 467 (T.

Head 114, S. Smith 85, T. Paine 79, M. Labuschagne 63; Wagner 4-38, Southee 3-103) New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 44-2) T. Latham c Paine b Cummins 50 T. Blundell c Paine b Cummins 15 K. Williamson c Paine b Pattinson 9 R.

Taylor c Burns b Cummins 4 H. Nicholls lbw Cummins 0 BJ. Watling c Burns b Pattinson 7 C. de Grandhomme c Warner b Starc 11 M.

Santner c Paine b Pattinson 3 T. Southee c Paine b Cummins 10 N. Wagner not out 18 T.

Boult b Starc 8 Extras (lb4, b4, w2, nb3) 13 Total (all out; 54.5 overs) 148 Fall of wickets: 1-23 (Blundell), 2-39 (Williamson), 3-46 (Taylor), 4-46 (Nicholls), 5-58 (Watling), 6-97 de Grandhomme, 7-112 (Latham), 8-116 (Santner), 9-124 (Southee), 10-148 (Boult) Bowling: Starc 12.5-4-30-2, Cummins 17-5-28-5, Pattinson 15-2-34-3, Lyon 9-1-35-0, Wade 1-0-13-0 Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

