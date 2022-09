(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Cairns, Australia, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the first innings of the third and final one-day international between Australia and New Zealand in Cairns on Sunday: Australia 267-5, 50 overs (S. Smith 105, M. Labuschagne 52, A. Carey 42 not out; T. Boult 2-25) v New Zealand Toss: New ZealandSeries: Australia lead 2-0afp