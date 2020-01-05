Australia v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

Sydney, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Scoreboard on the third day of the third Test between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney cricket Ground on Sunday: Australia 1st innings 454 (M.

Labuschagne 215, S. Smith 63; N. Wagner 3-66, C. de Grandhomme 3-78) New Zealand 1st innings (overnight 63-0) T. Latham c Starc b Cummins 49 T. Blundell b Lyon 34 J. Raval lbw Lyon 31 R. Taylor lbw Cummins 22 G.

Phillips b Cummins 52 B.J. Watling b Starc 9 C de Grandhomme run out (Wade/Paine) 20 T. Astle not out 25 W. Somerville b Lyon 0 N.

Wagner b Lyon 0 M. Henry st Paine b Lyon 3 Extras (b1, lb4, nb1) 6 Total (all out; 95.4 overs) 251 Fall of wickets: 1-68 (Blundell), 2-117 (Raval), 3-117 (Latham), 4-145 (Taylor), 5-163 (Watling), 6-195 (de Grandhomme), 7-235 (Phillips), 8-237 (Somerville), 9-237 (Wagner), 10-251 (Henry) Bowling: Starc 21-1-57-1, Cummins 22-6-44-3, Pattinson 16-3-58-0 (1nb), Lyon 30.4-10-68-5, Labuschagne 4-0-8-0, Head 2-0-1-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)