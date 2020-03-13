UrduPoint.com
Australia V New Zealand First ODI Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

Australia v New Zealand first ODI scoreboard

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Scoreboard after Australia's innings in the first one day international against New Zealand at the Sydney cricket Ground on Friday.

Australia D. Warner c Sodhi b Ferguson 67 A. Finch c Latham b Santner 60 S. Smith b Santner 14 D. Short c Nicholls b Sodhi 5 M. Labuschagne c Taylor b Ferguson 56 M. Marsh c Guptill b Sodhi 27 A. Carey c Boult b Sodhi 1 P. Cummins not out 14 M.

Starc not out 9 Extras (nb2 lb3) 5 Total (seven wickets; 50 overs) 258 Did not bat: A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-124 (Warner), 2-145 (Finch), 3-146 (Smith), 4-165 (Short), 5-224 (Marsh), 6-226 (Carey), 7-248 (Labuschagne) Bowling: Boult 10-0-37-0, Ferguson 9-0-60-2, Neesham 7-0-44-0, Santner 10-0-34-2 (1nb), de Grandhomme 6-0-29-0 (1nb), Sodhi 8-0-51-3 Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Paul Wilson (AUS)tv Umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).

