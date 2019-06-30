Australia v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :completed scoreboard in the Australia v New Zealand World Cup match at Lord's on Saturday: Australia A. Finch c Latham b Ferguson 16 D. Warner lbw b Boult 8 U.

Khawaja b Boult 88 S. Smith c Guptill b Ferguson 5 M. Stoinis c Latham b Neesham 21 G. Maxwell c & b Neesham 0 A. Carey c Guptill b Williamson 71 P. Cummins not out 23 M. Starc b Boult 0 J. Behrendorff lbw b Boult 0 N.

Lyon not out 0 Extras (lb4, w7) 11 Total (nine wickets, 50 overs) 243 Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Finch), 2-38 (Warner), 3-46 (Smith), 4-81 (Stoinis), 5-92 (Maxwell), 6-199 (Carey), 7-243 (Khawaja), 8-243 (Starc), 9-243 (Behrendorff) Bowling: Boult 10-1-51-4; De Grandhomme 8-1-29-0 (1w); Ferguson 10-0-49-2; Sodhi 6-0-35-0; Neesham 6-0-28-2 (1w); Santner 3-0-22-0 (1w); Williamson 7-0-25-1 New Zealand M.

Guptill lbw b Behrendorff 20 H. Nicholls c Carey b Behrendorff 8 K.

Williamson c Carey b Starc 40 R. Taylor c Carey b Cummins 30 T. Latham c Smith b Starc 14 C. de Grandhomme c Khawaja b Smith 0 J.

Neesham c & b Lyon 9 M. Santner c Behrendorff b Starc 12 I. Sodhi lbw b Starc 5 L. Ferguson b Starc 0 Trent Boult not out 2 Extras (b4, lb3, w10) 17 Total (all out) 157 Fall of wickets 1-29 (Nicholls), 2-42 (Guptill), 3-97 (Williamson), 4-118 (Taylor), 5-118 (De Grandhomme), 6-125 (Latham), 7-131 (Neesham), 8-141 (Sodhi), 9-144 (Ferguson), 10-157 (Santner) Bowling: Behrendorff 9-0-31-2 (w3); Starc 9.4-1-26-5 (w4); Cummins 6-1-14-1; Lyon 10-0-36-1 (w1); Smith 2-0-6-1; Finch 1-0-7-0; Stoinis 2-0-12-0; Maxwell 4-0-18-0 result: Australia won by 86 runs Man-of-the-match: Alex Carey Toss: Australia Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)