Australia v Pakistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Scoreboard from the second T20 World Cup semi-final between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai on Thursday: Pakistan M. Rizwan c Smith b Starc 67 B.

Azam c Warner b Zampa 39 F. Zaman not out 55 A. Ali c Smith b Cummins 0 S. Malik b Starc 1 M. Hafeez not out 1 Extras (b5, lb1, nb2, w5) 13 Total (4 wickets, 20 overs) 176 Did not bat: S. Khan, I.

Wasim, H. Ali, H. Rauf, S. Afridi Fall of wickets: 1-71 (Babar), 2-143 (Rizwan), 3-158 (Ali), 4-162 (Malik) Bowling: Starc 4-0-38-2 (w1), Hazlewood 4-0-49-0 (nb1, w1), Maxwell 3-0-20-0, Cummins 4-0-30-1 (nb1, w1), Zampa 4-0-22-1 (w1), Marsh 1-0-11-0 (w1) Australia (target 177) D.

Warner c Rizwan b Shadab 49 A.

Finch lbw b Shaheen 0 M. Marsh c Ali b Shadab 28 S. Smith c Zaman b Shadab 5 G. maxwell c Rauf b Shadab 7 M. Stoinis not out 40 M. Wade not out 41 Extras (lb2, nb3, w2) 7 Total (5 wickets, 19 overs) 177 Did not bat: P.

Cummins, M. Starc, Adam Zampa, J. Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Finch), 2-52 (Marsh), 3-77 (Smith), 4-89 (Warner), 5-96 (Maxwell) Bowling: Shaheen 4-0-35-1 (nb1, w1), Imad 3-0-25-0, Rauf 3-0-32-0, Ali 4-0-44-0 (nb1), Shadab 4-0-26-4, Hafeez 1-0-13-0 (nb1, w1)) Toss: Australia result: Australia won by five wickets Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv Umpire: Joel Wilson (WISMatch Referee: Jeff Crowe (WIS)