UrduPoint.com

Australia V South Africa 1st Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Australia v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after South Africa's first innings in the 1st Test between Australia and South Africa at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

South Africa 1st innings D. Elgar c Carey b Starc 3 S. Erwee c Green b Boland 10 R. van der Dussen c Carey b Cummins 5 T. Bavuma b Starc 38 K. Zondo lbw Boland 0 K. Verreynne c Smith b Lyon 64 M. Jansen c Green b Lyon 2 K. Maharaj c Smith b Starc 2 K. Rabada not out 10 A. Nortje c Head b Lyon 0 L. Ngidi c Green b Cummins 3 Extras (b4, lb10, w1) 15 Total (48.2 overs) 152 Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Elgar), 2-27 (van der Dussen), 3-27 (Erwee), 4-27 (Zondo), 5-125 (Bavuma), 6-132 (Jansen), 7-135 (Maharaj), 8-139 (Verreynne).

9-145 (Nortje), 10-152 (Ngidi) Bowling: Starc 14-1-41-3, Cummins 12.2-3-35-2, Boland 11-2-28-2 (1w), Green 3-0-20-0, Lyon 8-2-14-3 Toss: Australia Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIN)

Related Topics

Africa Australia Brisbane Lyon David Van Mitchell South Africa Scott Boland Travis Head Richard Kettleborough Rod Tucker Chris Gaffaney TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th December 2022

1 hour ago
 Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

10 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

11 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

11 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.