Australia v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after South Africa's first innings in the 1st Test between Australia and South Africa at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

South Africa 1st innings D. Elgar c Carey b Starc 3 S. Erwee c Green b Boland 10 R. van der Dussen c Carey b Cummins 5 T. Bavuma b Starc 38 K. Zondo lbw Boland 0 K. Verreynne c Smith b Lyon 64 M. Jansen c Green b Lyon 2 K. Maharaj c Smith b Starc 2 K. Rabada not out 10 A. Nortje c Head b Lyon 0 L. Ngidi c Green b Cummins 3 Extras (b4, lb10, w1) 15 Total (48.2 overs) 152 Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Elgar), 2-27 (van der Dussen), 3-27 (Erwee), 4-27 (Zondo), 5-125 (Bavuma), 6-132 (Jansen), 7-135 (Maharaj), 8-139 (Verreynne).

9-145 (Nortje), 10-152 (Ngidi) Bowling: Starc 14-1-41-3, Cummins 12.2-3-35-2, Boland 11-2-28-2 (1w), Green 3-0-20-0, Lyon 8-2-14-3 Toss: Australia Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIN)