Australia v South Africa 1st Test scoreboard

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The scoreboard at the end of the first day of the 1st Test between Australia and South Africa at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

South Africa 1st innings 152 (K. Verreynne 64, T. Bavuma 38; Lyon 3-14, Starc 3-41) Australia 1st innings (overnight 145-5) D. Warner c Zondo b Rabada 0 U. Khawaja c sub (Harmer) b Nortje 11 M. Labuschagne c Elgar b Jansen 11 S. Smith b Nortje 36 T. Head c Verreynne b Jansen 92 S. Boland c Verreynne b Rabada 1 C. Green c Erwee b Jansen 18 A. Carey not out 22 M. Starc c and b Ngidi 14 P.

Cummins c Nortje b Rabada 0 N. Lyon c van der Dussen b Rabada 0 Extras (b1, lb5, w5, nb2) 13 Total (10 wickets, 50.3 overs) 218 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Warner), 2-18 (Labuschagne), 3-27 (Khawaja), 4-144 (Smith), 5-145 (Boland), 6-181 (Green), 7-182 (Head), 8-213 (Starc), 9-214 (Cummins), 10-218 (Lyon) Bowling: Rabada 17.3-1-76-4 (1nb), Ngidi 9-1-35-1, Jansen 9-1-32-3 (1nb), Nortje 13-2-52-2 (1w), Maharaj 2-0-17-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIN)