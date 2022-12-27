UrduPoint.com

Australia V South Africa 2nd Test Scoreboard

December 27, 2022

Australia v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day two of the second Test between Australia and South Africa at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Tuesday: South Africa 1st innings 189 (M.

Jansen 59, K. Verreynne 52; C. Green 5-27, M. Starc 2-39) Australia 1st innings (overnight 45-1, D. Warner 32, M. Labuschagne 5) D. Warner retired hurt 200 U. Khawaja c Verreynne b Rabada 1 M. Labuschagne run out 14 S.

Smith c De Bruyn b Nortje 85 T. Head not out 48 C. Green retired hurt 6 A.

Carey not out 9 Extras (b5, lb12, nb5, w1) 23 Total (3 wickets, 91 overs) 386 Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Khawaja), 2-75 (Labuschagne), 3-314 (Smith), 3-329 (Warner - retired hurt), 3-363 (Green - retired hurt) Still to bat: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland Bowling: Rabada 18-1-94-1, Ngidi 15.1-2-62-0, Jansen 16-1-56-0, Nortje 16-1-50-1, Maharaj 25.5-0-107-0 Toss: Australia Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

